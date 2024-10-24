Real Madrid Team News vs Barcelona: Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois

It is here! The first El Clasico of the season, as Real Madrid prepares to host FC Barcelona on Saturday night. And they’ll do so with two new injury concerns, as Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Rodrygo have both been ruled out of the heated rivalry clash.

The 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund came at a massive cost, as both Courtois and Rodrygo suffered muscular injuries that will sideline them this weekend.

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Oct. 26, 9PM, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

FC Barcelona 29% Draw 24% Real Madrid 47%

La Liga Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 27 pts WWLWW Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WWDWW

Real Madrid Team News

Courtois suffered a strain to his left leg, in the groin/adductor area. Andriy Lunin could be getting more playing time in the upcoming weeks.

As for Rodrygo, he’ll undergo scans tomorrow in hopes that he be could be fit for next weekend’s clash against Valencia, but El Clasico isn’t happening for him. The duo joins Madrid’s already sidelined (for the longer term) trio of Daniel Alaba, Brahmin Diaz and Dani Carvajal.

