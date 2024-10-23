In February, the New York Liberty became the first WNBA franchise to partner with a CBD company. Their NBA counterpart, the Brooklyn Nets, earned the same distinction for their respective league. Last night, the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals, to earn the franchise’s first title.

Maybe the Nets, who open the season tomorrow night at the Atlanta Hawks, will follow suit?

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in sports. Remember when the Seattle Seahawks met the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014? It was a matchup between the two states, Colorado and Washington, which first legalized marijuana. Maybe there is something to this? CBD related products, like those you’ll find at hempelf.com, can help in alleviating stress, and there is nothing more stressful for seasoned athletes than when the lights shine the brightest and the stakes are the highest- in championship games.

And what do they always say in sports, about “playing loose,” or “with house money?”

While no one here is claiming that any of these athletes are playing their professional sport while having cannabis in their system (and certainly we are NOT advocating they they should either), there is an obvious benefit to being relaxed.

Being uptight typically inhibits success in any major walk of life. CBD products have increased in popularity as more athletes have switched from smoking to vaping. Chain smoking can lead to lung disease, cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular disorders.

Given that harsh reality, many athletes who once smoked have now recently switched to vaping rather than smoking cigars, cigarettes, or pipes.

Vaping has become a great alternative to smoking. It has helped many quit smoking and choosing e-cigarettes, which are less harmful.

And CBD beverages are even less harmful than e-cigs, and with that in mind, the New York Liberty and Brooklyn partnered with Mynd Drinks, a hemp-based CBD sparkling beverage company that made history in 2023, when it became the first CBD product to become an official partner with a Major League Baseball team, in this case, the Chicago Cubs.

Also, in many places, it is legal to use cannabis as medical treatment for specific conditions. CBD products can provide a viable alternative for treating injuries, and faster recovery time from injury is a major advantage.

There is a higher chance of addiction to painkillers when you are an athlete, given all the occupational hazards that accompany your job. So the less that your are using painkillers, the better.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

