Coach Walz: Tim Walz Makes Pitch to NFC North, Big Ten Country

Of the four leading characters in the high-stakes, non-stop drama that is the 2024 U.S. presidential election, it is undoubtedly Tim Walz that has the best “big sports fan” vibes. His individual brand reflects his personal history, as Coach Walz. CNN political commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson, the week of the Democratic National Convention, may have said it best- “the critical swing voter in this election could be your Big Ten football watching dad.” That is Coach Walz to a T.

Shortly after being announced as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the Minnesota governor introduced himself, during a stump speech in the critical swing state of Michigan, as “a NFC North guy.”

If you get that reference, then you’re probably the kind of undecided voter that the Democratic party/Harris campaign had in mind when they selected Walz. Given his awkward interaction in a Georgia donut shop and his weird answer to “why would people in Wisconsin want to have a beer with you?” I doubt JD Vance, (supposed Cincinnati Bengals fan) could convincingly call himself “an AFC North guy.”

Walz gets additional sports fan “guys-guy” cred after expressing interest in passing a bill that would legalize sports betting in his state of Minnesota. “I think the issue still is if they can get a bill through the house and senate that meets all those constituency needs. If they do, I’ve said I will sign it,” reads a quote that is cited in RG. No doubt this policy position appeals to most sports fans.

Michigan, home of the Detroit Lions, is a state with 16 electoral votes that has voted with the winner in every presidential election since 2004. It’s a state that both sides badly need to win. The same can be said with Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers, with 10 electoral votes. The other two NFC North states, Minnesota (Vikings) and Illinois (Chicago Bears) are already in the bag for Harris-Walz, as part of that famous “blue wall.”

However, the main reason he is often referred to as Coach Walz, instead of just Gov. Walz or even Tim Walz, is that he literally was one.

During his night to speak at the DNC, a parade of Walz’s former players took the stage wearing their old jerseys.

Before entering the political fray, Walz worked at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minnesota, where he taught social studies and coached the linebackers on the school’s state championship football team.

As an old high school football player whose life was shaped by the game & the brotherhood it created, seeing @Tim_Walz former players on the stage tonight touched my heart. ?? #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/sJDOe8Bvyy — Jonesy Inc. (@JonesyInc) August 22, 2024

And that’s why this campaign has strove to give off a “Friday Night Lights,” Coach Erik Taylor (played by Kyle Chandler) kind of vibe. “FNL” was an excellent series and it’s a shame that the show’s run was limited to only five seasons.

Will all these coach vibes and football-related messaging get the Harris-Walz ticket over the goal line in the end?

We’ll have to wait until November to see. In the meantime, the campaign will simply keep espousing the mantra of Taylor and his fictional Dillon Panthers in Texas: “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”

