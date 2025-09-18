Ouch! That was absolutely not the way that Chelsea FC wanted to start their UEFA Champions League campaign. Bayern beat them 3-1 as Harry Kane bagged a brace, one goal from the spot, the other from open play. Enzo Maresca has work to do, as Chelsea may be a very strong squad (they did win the FIFA Club World Cup after all, but they are not quite among the world’s elitist of the elite.

There is some space there, as last night showed.

Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Sept. 20, 5:30 BST, Old Trafford, London, UK

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 8 pts Manchester United 14th, 4 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 35% Draw 26% Chelsea FC 39%

There is also some space, on the other side, between Chelsea and their opponent on Saturday, Manchester United. The Blues should not have any trouble getting a result here. Or at least on paper it certainly seems like that would be the case.

We’re sure Alejandro Garnacho will receive a warm welcome (LOLOLOLOL!) from the Old Trafford crowd upon his return here.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Moises Caicedo; Alejandro Garnacho, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer; Joao Pedro

