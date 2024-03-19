Man City Set to Face AC Milan at Yankee Stadium This Summer

Captain America, Christian Pulisic, is coming to Yankee Stadium this summer. You certainly won’t get a more American sports sentence than that! Pulisic and AC Milan will face Manchester City in a preseason friendly on Saturday, July 27 (time TBD), Yankee Stadium and the New York Yankees announced today.

The reigning UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Premier League and FA Cup champions Manchester City announced their summer preseason tour today, which includes three other stops in the United States.

City will take on Celtic, July 23 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on the campus of the University of North Carolina. They’ll also battle Barcelona (to the extent that any preseason exhibition match is a “battle”) on July 30 in Orlando, at the venue that used to be known as the Citrus Bowl. Finally, Man City will take on Pulisic’s old club, Chelsea FC, August 3rd at Ohio Stadium, on the campus of THE Ohio Stadium University in Columbus, Ohio.

Manchester City vs. AC Milan at Yankee Stadium is part of the 2024 FC Series, a showcase presented in conjunction with the Soccer Champions Tour.

The following evening will see Man City corporate siblings New York City FC take on Liga MX side Querétaro F.C. in their 2024 Leagues Cup opener at 8:00 p.m.

In addition to Pulisic, Milan has a second USMNT star on their squad in Yunus Musah, so that will be a draw for those headed to the Bronx as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories