Spring training games are set to commence tomorrow, so you know what that means? Time to talk Major League Baseball and the upcoming season’s expectations. The Chicago Cubs, coming off a 92 win season and appearance in the National League Division Series, are substantial favorites to win the NL Central division in 2026. They made a big splash signing in two time World Series champion and three time All-Star Alex Bregman.

The third baseman comes in to replace the star power and big bat of Kyle Tucker, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Tucker deal further widened the already canyon wide spending gap between the Dodgers and the rest of baseball. The Dodgers’ luxury tax bill alone (not their player payroll, just their luxury tax) is higher than the entire payroll of the six lowest spending teams in MLB, combined.

Yes, you read that right. The Dodgers’ spending is just that much more than everyone else.

This, plus the fact that they are back to back defending World Series champs, puts a huge target on the Dodgers.

They are the most envied as well as the most reviled club in all of baseball; deservedly so.

Alex Bregman was asked if he’s ready to take on Dodgers, in the battle for National League supremacy.

“100%,” Bregman responded, in an exclusive with RG.org.

“One of the things that is so fun is playing October baseball. I feel like that’s why we play the game. I want to play October baseball at Wrigley.”

This year, just getting to the postseason will not be a fun surprise for Cubs fans. It will be the minimum expectation. The Cubs will be expected to make a deep playoff run; anything less will be considered a major disappointment.

“I’m excited,” said Bregman of the upcoming season.

“Just getting ready for the season, and doing it out here for the first time. I’m looking forward to being around the guys and getting rolling.”

Alex Bregman and the Cubs open up the exhibition season on Friday, against the crosstown “rival” White Sox.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories