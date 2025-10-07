Hey look! Here comes Aston Villa! The Villans are obviously not where they want or need to be (13th in the Premier League table at the October international break), but they are winners of four in a row. After the sky had been initially falling at Villa Park this season, we now have a turnaround, with some legitimate positive momentum. So let’s get you up to speed on the current injury/fitness situation. It consists of just four players right now: Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Jadon Sancho and Youri Tielemans.

Tyrone Mings

Mings has a knock on his ankle, but he should be back for the next match, on Oct. 19.

Emi Buendia

He had to be subbed off after a clash with Zian Flemming, due to a face/head injury.

‘I saw Emi Buendia, and he is recovering,” Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said of the suspected concussion. “Hopefully, it is not more, but he is still getting better,”

Jadon Sancho

Has been out with an unspecified illness, but he is expected to return for the next match.

Youri Tielemans

The only name on list who won’t likely be back for the first match out of the October internationals. We don’t have a good timeline for his return on the

