Arsenal headed to the international break top of the table- that’s the good news. However, there is some bad news as they also headed to the internationals with a fresh injury concern, and it’s their team captain Martin Odegaard. Yes, an injury plagued 2025-26 season continues for Odegaard, who now has a problem with his medial collateral ligament. We’ll get you caught up on Odegaard, as well as the latest updates on Declan Rice and Piero Hincapie.

The Norwegian midfielder has pulled out of international duty this FIFA window. He will not be a part of the Norway squad that takes on New Zealand and Israel this week

Odegaard was forced off after just a half hour of action in the Gunners 2-0 win over West Ham United at home on Saturday. This is now the third straight match at the Emirates which has seen the skipper subbed off prior to halftime.

The club statement reads: “Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible.”

So we can’t give a return timeline as he’s still being assessed.

Declan Rice

We also don’t really know what’s going on with Rice, as his situation is still being assessed. He scored the opening, and ultimately game-winning goal, in the 38′ before coming off in the 79′, due to lower back pain.

“I think he was struggling with back pain or something, and he asked to come off,” said manager Mikel Arteta.

We got have an update on the Ecuadorian this weekend. His nagging groin injury is healing, and this he should be back for the next match, Oct. 18 versus Fulham.

“We’ve been trying everything as fast as possible, but this game came too fast, and now we have an international break,” Arteta said on Friday. “Hopefully, after that.’

Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke

A late November return is likely for these two long-term knee injury absentees.

Gabriel Jesus

Another long-term knee injury absentee, the Brazilian will be sidelined until the new year.

Team Injury Update Series: October 2025 International Break

