Arsenal did not emerge from the score draw with Manchester City yesterday unscathed from injury. Noni Madueke was in the starting lineup, but had to be withdrawn at halftime after limping, every so slightly, off the pitch. Madueke is a doubt for Wednesday night at Port Vale F.C.

“He had an issue very early in the match and he wasn’t well enough to continue,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said of Noni after the match.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Arsenal at Port Vale F.C.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 24th, 8pm, Vale Park, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Gunners Team News

Elsewhere the Gunners team captain remained out of action, and is thus most likely sidelined for mid-week as well. Additionally, Arsenal was without one of their summer signings, Piero Hincapie, on Sunday, and they will likely be missing his services again on Wednesday night.

“Martin Odegaard wasn’t fit enough to be [on the bench], Piero as well, he’s out of the squad,” Arteta said. There was a lof good news though- Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Ben White all returned to the squad.

Meanwhile, finally, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

