A score draw is a result that feels pretty much like it sounds- a true stalemate that leaves you right back where you were before kickoff. Arsenal and Manchester City played to a 1-1 tie yesterday, with both of these Premier League title contenders still chasing Liverpool F.C. at the top of the table. Now both Arsenal (who visit Port Vale F.C.) and Man City (who travel to Huddersfield Town) will shift gears to the League Cup, where they will commence their cup campaigns in the third round.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Arsenal at Port Vale F.C.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 24th, 8pm, Vale Park, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Obviously, squad rotation will ensue for both of these sides, and we’ll cover City in the next post or two.

For now, let’s look at what the squad rotation looks like for Mikel Arteta and his side. We expect some wholesale changes from yesterday, in every position group, for the first team against Port Vale. Here is what we think that might look like.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Port Vale F.C.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Cristhian Mosquera, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Christhian Norgaard; Eberechi Eze, Max Dowman, Leandro Trossard

