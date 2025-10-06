Manchester City Injury Updates: Rodri, Omar Marmoush

Manchester City beat Brentford FC today 1-0, but the victory brought with yet another fitness concern related to Rodri. The Ballon d’Or winner had to be subbed off, just 22 minutes in, with what is suspected to be a hamstring injury.

The midfield maestro underwent surgery to repair his ACL and his meniscus in 2024, so every time that he can’t finish a game, it obviously raises concerns.

And City manager Pep Guardiola explained to the media that Rodri is seeing his minutes managed due to substantial possibility that he could get hurt again

“That’s why when you ask me about him not playing before the game why he doesn’t play 90 minutes all the time,” Guardiola said.

“The journalists always ask why we sub him. Hopefully his injury to his hamstring will not be huge.”

Rodri was selected to play for Spain this FIFA window, but after today’s developments that seems very unlikely. After that, we’ll just have to see, but it doesn’t sound too serious.

Omar Marmoush

He was expected to potentially return today, having recovered from his knee injury, but he was still left out of the match day squad entirely.

Maybe he’ll be back after the internationals.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (undisclosed), Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle)

Both are expected to return for the next game, Oct 18 when Everton comes in.

