Having missed out on the 5-1 thrashing of Burnley over the weekend, Rodri is touch-and-go for Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash at AS Monaco.

“I don’t know right now how the pain is in his knee,” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday, after the match. “He said to us that he was not ready to play.”

Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Manchester City at AS Monaco

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 1, 8pm, Stade Louis II, Monaco

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Manchester City 9th, 3 pts, +2 GD, W AS Monaco 34th, 0 pts, -3 GD, L

Man City Team News

Elsewhere Rayan Ait-Nouri (undisclosed), Omar Marmoush (knee) and Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle) all remain out, with little to no chance of featuring here. However, all three members of the triad could be in contention to make the matchday squad on the weekend.

Finally, rounding out the quintet of injury concerns for City- Rayan Cherki (thigh) is out until November.

Given how City looked on the weekend, domestically, one has to feel pretty good about their prospects in midweek, in this continental competition.

Of course, anything can happen in football, and we’ve seen that time and time again recently.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

