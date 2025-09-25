Coming off a score draw with Arsenal, Manchester City have a much easier opponent for their next Premier League fixture- Burnley FC. It comes at a good time, because City need to get their squad all healed up. City also took care of business in midweek, having faced a much weaker opponent, in Huddersfield Town AFC, in the League Cup’s third round. City bested the Terriers 2-0 last night, setting them up for the fourth round against Swansea City.

Manchester City vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept 27, 3pm, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man City 82% Draw 12% Burnley FC 6%

Premier League Form, Standing: Burnley LWLLD 16th, 4 pts Man City 9th, 7 pts, WLLWD

So with that in mind, here is the full list of draws for the 4th round of the Carabao Cup.

League Cup 4th Rd Draw

Arsenal-Brighton

Grimsby Town-Brentford

Swansea-Manchester City

Newcastle-Tottenham

Wrexham-Cardiff

Liverpool-Crystal Palace

Wolves-Chelsea

Wycombe-Fulham

So without any further ado, let’s get to the first team prediction.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones; Rodri; Savinho, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

