Manchester City star man Erling Haaland is possibly probable for Saturday against Burnley. He suffered a lower back injury last weekend in the score draw with Arsenal, and missed out on the midweek win over Huddersfield Town in the League Cup.

City manager Pep Guardiola gave the following update Recovery yesterday… I didn’t see him and the rest of the players yet, but hopefully it can be OK for next weekend.’

Manchester City vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept 27, 3pm, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man City 82% Draw 12% Burnley FC 6%

Premier League Form, Standing: Burnley LWLLD 16th, 4 pts Man City 9th, 7 pts, WLLWD

Man City Team News

We’re predicting that Haaland will be fine and ready to go on the weekend. Which is good because Omar Marmoush is still out for a couple more weeks, and if you were to have both of your top two strikers out at the same time, it would be very inopportune, to say the least.

The other team news item to cover is central defender Abdudokir Khusanov, who is battling an ankle injury here. He’s basically a 50/50 proposition for the weekend league fixture.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

