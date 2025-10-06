Newcastle United sit on the second page of the Premier League standings, here at the October international break. It’s obviously not where they want to be, but at least they’re only one point away from being back in the top half of the table. Yes, it’s going to take awhile to adjust to life after Alexander Isak. In the meantime, we have updates on the Geordies’ four injury concerns: Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa.

So that’s one thing going for the Magpies- they’re a pretty healthy squad. Let’s break it all down.

Lewis Hall

It appears that Hall’s hamstring injury will keep him out until late November.

“He felt his hamstring vs Union, which was a real blow,” manager Eddie Howe said yesterday after Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. “We’ve had it scanned. Before we get conclusive evidence of how long he’ll be out, he needs another scan in about 10 days, I think it is.

“It’s not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it’s not going to be a long-term injury, but we don’t know yet.’

Tino Livramento

The return timeline is the same for Valentino Livramento, who is recovering from a knee injury.

“Tino went to see a specialist a couple of days ago,” Howe said on Friday. “The scan initially looked better than we thought, and he confirmed it is looking like an eight-week injury, which is a blow given our schedule, but it is looking better than what we initially feared.”

He’s recovering nicely and quickly from his ankle problem, according to Howe, with the manager saying on Friday: “Jacob could be involved this weekend. So, this is slightly quicker than expected.”

He should be back for the next game.

For Wissa, it’s looking like his knee problem will keep him out until November, with Howe saying at his weekly news conference on Friday: “Yoane saw a specialist again yesterday for a check-up on his knee. We probably think now it’ll be eight weeks rather than six. No recurrence or problem, just slightly longer.”

