Yesterday saw Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe provide injury/fitness updates on the statuses of three players: Valentino Livramento (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle) and Yoane Wissa (knee). Howe gave the scoops after the Geordies thrashed Union SG 4-0 in the Champions League.

Ramsey and Wissa are looking at returns after the international break while Tino should conceivably return after the next international break, in November.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick: Sun. Oct. 5, 2pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 60% Nottingham Forest 18% Draw 22%

Premier League Standing, Form: Nottingham Forest 17th, 5 pts, DLLDL Newcastle United 15th, 6 pts, LDWDL

Newcastle United Team News

Let’s start with Ramsey, who is progressing along nicely, according to Howe.

“He is on the grass, working hard, building his fitness,” Howe said on Wednesday.

“The plan, I think, was it would be the first game after the international break. If it’s any earlier than that, then of course he’s ahead of schedule.”

Moving on to Wissa, he’s on a similar timeline.

‘He’s receiving treatment, no operation needed,” said the Magpies boss.

“I think we’re looking at the other side of the international break. We hope he can be fit and available for that first game… Touch wood, it’s not a long-term injury. We get through the next few games and then he’ll be back.”

And then for the final player update:

“Tino, we think, will be out roughly around 6-8 weeks, which is probably positive from where we were after the game, thinking it might be months. We’re probably looking, not this Int’ break, but maybe the next one, he could be back. So certainly, more positive than we initially thought.”

Livramento is looking at a late November return, most likely. Other than that troika, there are no injury concerns at this time.

