Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest in a matchup of two sides currently competing in UEFA tournaments, but at the same time also sitting very low in the league table. In other words, both Forest and Newcastle are having rough starts to the domestic season; especially when you consider how they performed in last year’s league competition.

After all, they did well enough in 2024-25 to qualify for Europe this year, but now find themselves at the opposite end of the table (at least thus far) in 2025-26.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick: Sun. Oct. 5, 2pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 60% Nottingham Forest 18% Draw 22%

Premier League Standing, Form: Nottingham Forest 17th, 5 pts, DLLDL Newcastle United 15th, 6 pts, LDWDL

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe only has three injury concerns for this match, so he’ll have plenty of options when filling out his team sheet on Sunday. This is the direction that we think he’ll go on Sunday.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Nick Pope; Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley; Harvey Barnes, William Osula, Anthony Gordon

