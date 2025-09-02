One of the most bitter and overly dramatic summer transfer window sagas finally came to an end yesterday as Alexander Isak got the move that he had been pushing hard for. The Swedish striker left Newcastle United, after not suiting up for them in the first three games this season, nor in the summer preseason tour. Liverpool FC is what he wanted all along, and that’s where he went, on a deal that broke the transfer fee record for an English club.

Isak, who moved Merseyside for a fee worth £125m ($169m) initially, but potentially rises to £130m ($176m) with add-ons, posted a message on Instagram today.

He expressed gratitude to his former club, their fans and the city. Given the ultra-controversial way in which he left the club, and all the tension that surrounded it, one has to wonder how this message will sit with NUFC supporters.

“I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together,” Isak posted. “Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

Well, it may not totally resonate with the target audience, but at the least the words do sound very nice. During Isak’s time at Newcastle, the Geordies finished 4th (2022-23), 7th (2023-24) and 5th (last season). They also won the League Cup last March, ending the club’s 56-year-trophy drought.

As for the current team that Alexander Isak plays for, they sit top of the table at the first international break. The current reigning Premier League champions, the Reds are the only side to have won all of their first three games.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

