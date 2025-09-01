Liverpool have now broken their club transfer fee record not once, but twice this summer. Alexander Isak is having his medical, ahead of a deal that is the most expensive in British history. It also ends what has been one of the most painfully tedious transfer sagas in recent memory.

The Merseyside club will pay Newcastle United £125m ($169m), and perhaps even as much as £130m ($176m) with add-ons for the Swedish striker, according to the BBC.

However, Liverpool are not done there, when it comes to 2025 summer transfer window spending. The Reds are also looking to bring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi over to Anfield before the window shuts later on today.

That deal would reportedly be worth £35m ($47.4m)

So when you now factor in Guehi and Isak, to the players that they already bought this summer- Armin Pecsi, Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili (yes that deal was done in a previous window, but it still counts for now) you’re at a sky high level of spending.

Of course, we must next mention Florian Wirtz, who broke the LFC transfer fee record when he moved over from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer for £100m up front, plus a potential further £16m in incentive based add-ons (or $157m).

And the grand total is now up to £451.2m without add-on fees (according to the BBC) and that’s the highest total in Premier League history.

It surpasses Chelsea in the summer of 2023, who splashed the cash to the tune of £401.2m.

Sportico converts the GBP to American dollars, and their computation is $565 million.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

