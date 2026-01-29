Unfortunately for Jeremie Frimpong and Liverpool, the full back is significantly injured again. Frimpong started at right back in the 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag FK last night, but he had to subbed off in the 4′, replaced by Wataru Endo, after suffering a thigh injury.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot assessed the situation, when addressing the media yesterday.

Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 31, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Newcastle Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 23% Liverpool 54% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle WWWDL, 33 pts, 9th Liverpool DDDDL, 36 pts, 6th

Liverpool Team News

“He will be out for a period of time,” Slot said of Frimpong in his post match news conference.

“If you have a problem and have to go off like that, that usually tells you straight away. Let’s wait and see what the upcoming days can bring.”

As you can infer from that quote there- it is too early to place a timeline on the potential return of Frimpong.

On the previous day, Slot provided updates on both Ibrahima Konate (who is currently away on bereavement leave) and Joe Gomez (who is dealing with a groin/hip/pelvis injury).

On Konate, Slot said:

“Of course, I spoke to him, and if you know why he is not here, we know that he is having a hard time. I’m hoping and expecting him back soon, but also not for tomorrow evening’s game.”

Regarding Gomez, Slot said: “I expect him back in a relatively short time.”

Don’t expect either one to be available here for selection, but they should, or at least could, be back next weekend.

