When Liverpool FC visit Newcastle United on Monday night, the Alexander Isak transfer saga will obviously overshadow everything. It’s a tedious saga to be sure, and we already covered the latest developments on it in the previous post. So moving beyond the Isak hold out at Newcastle, and his hardline stance that he will only play for Liverpool, we also have a match here to play this weekend.

Liverpool have a Premier League title to defend, and Newcastle are still looking to get their first win of the season. So let’s get to all the preview material.

Liverpool FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Aug 24, 8pm, St. James Park, Liverpool, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool FC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 29% Liverpool FC 46% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle D, 1 pt, 13th Liverpool FC W, 3 pts, 4th

This is the strongest potential starting lineup, at least in our opinion, that we think Eddie Howe can go with in this one.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga

