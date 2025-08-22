When Liverpool FC line up versus Newcastle United on Monday night, the main concern will be at the right back position. Jeremie Frimpong is out for several weeks with a hamstring injury while Conor Bradley is still working his way back to match fitness, and is thus doubtful for this match.

So who is the third choice at the position? Well, Wataru Endo came on to replace Frimpong when he was subbed off in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth, so maybe that’s who manager Arne Slot will go with?

It’s not ideal to shift a midfielder into the back line, but that’s what we’re projecting here. Otherwise Slot could shift one of the left backs over to the right side. I mean, hey, that could work too, right?

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Newcastle United

Alisson Becker; Wataru Endo, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Dominic Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

