Ahead of last night’s score draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe provided an injury update on midfielder Joelinton and his groin injury. He’s going to be out awhile. “Joe won’t make the game,” Howe said. “He has had a scan, we don’t think it is a bad injury, but we think he will be out for a few weeks. He will miss a few games.”

That’s not good! It sounds like Joelinton will be out for all of February, and maybe well into March too. So that’s the bad news.

Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 31, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Newcastle United Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 23% Liverpool 54% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle WWWDL, 33 pts, 9th Liverpool DDDDL, 36 pts, 6th

Newcastle United Team News

The good news is that Bruno Guimaraes was passed fit for the continental clash, so he’s back in the mix now. And the Geordies could be getting Jacob Murphy back as well. He’s recovering from a hamstring injury, and given the timeline Howe provided a couple weeks ago, he could be back here.

The following players will not be, as they remain sidelined as longer term injury absentees: Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar.

