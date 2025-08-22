Liverpool FC have only a pair of injury concerns right now, but find themselves in a sticky situation nonetheless. That’s because both injuries are at the right back position, with Jeremie Frimpong facing several weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, and Conor Bradley only having just returned to first-team training after missing much of the pre-season with an unspecified knock.

Manager Arne Slot admits that Frimpong will be out until well after the September international competition period.

Liverpool FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Aug 24, 8pm, St. James Park, Liverpool, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool FC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 29% Liverpool FC 46% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle D, 1 pt, 13th Liverpool FC W, 3 pts, 4th

Reds Team News

“The medical team was completely right about Jeremie to tell me that I had to take him off, because he is out until the end of the international break,” Slot said. “So, a good call to take him off; otherwise, he would have maybe been out for longer.”

Bradley is not totally passed as match fit, so he is still a doubt for Monday night. “At the moment we only have two injuries, but unfortunately it is two in the same position,” Slot said. “The good thing is we have other players that can play there.”

Elsewhere Joe Gomez has only just returned from an Achilles problem that sidelined him his summer. He’s not 100% full go, 90 minutes match fit yet either. But obviously his situation is much better than with Frimpong and Bradley though.

There is some good news though, in that Ryan Gravenberch is now back from suspension.

