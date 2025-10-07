Tuesday brought a major update, in regards to Manchester United injury news. Central defender Lisandro Martinez, colloquially known as Lucha, has been out since February when he injured his anterior cruciate ligament. Since then we have never been really given a true timeline for his potential return.

However, according to a report in The Sun, earlier today, United are expecting him to be back available for selection sometime before 2025 ends.

The 27-year-old Argentinian is still in the middle stages of his knee injury rehabilitation, as he’s currently training alone. He has yet to rejoin the rest of the group, in full training sessions. The target date for return, according to the report in the Sun, is after the November international break.

Martinez has certainly been injury plagued at United, but when he’s fit, he is a top class player, often displaying great form. The Red Devils could certainly benefit from having Lucha back.

United certainly have their problems this season (and then some), but injuries, as a whole, are not a major issue. The only other injured player, at least right now, is Mazraoui, who has a thigh muscle problem.

However, he should, or at least could, be back in contention for the next game.

“He will not be back until the international break,’ United manager Ruben Amorim said the last time that he spoke of Mazraoui, back on Sept. 26.

Team Injury Update Series: October 2025 International Break

