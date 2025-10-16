It’s good news, bad news for Tottenham Hotspur on the injury front. Shall we do bad news first? Yeah, hey, why not, right? Yves Bissouma finally returned to the pitch, featuring for Mali this past FIFA window, but he suffered a fresh injury, and had to be taken off via stretcher. He will obviously miss out on the Aston Villa clash, joining the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Radu Dragusin.

So Spurs boss Thomas Frank will have plenty of absentees to contend with for this one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 19, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Full Injury Reports: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 45% Draw 26% Aston Villa FC 29%

Series History: Tottenham wins 78 Aston Villa wins 60 Draws 34

Spurs Team News

So what’s the good news?

Well, Kota Takai is apparently match fit, and he could make a Spurs matchday squad for the very first time here. Also, Kolo Muani could make his Spurs debut on Sunday, after he became fully match fit, and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford over the international break.

