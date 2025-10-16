Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur is one of the more intriguing games of the upcoming Premier League weekend. Hard to say whether or not it’s the “best” match of the next round of fixtures, as this weekend doesn’t really have one.

Manchester United at Liverpool is the biggest game of the weekend, but that doesn’t always mean it’s the best.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 19, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Full Injury Reports: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 45% Draw 26% Aston Villa FC 29%

Premier League Standing: Tottenham 3rd, 14 pts, LWDDW Aston Villa FC 13th, 9 pts, WWLWW

It’s not a hot take to say that that match could be lacking in entertainment value. Villa-Spurs could be more interesting- here is the lineup we think Villa boss Unai Emery might select, in the hopes of making it so.

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI at Tottenham Hotspur

Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Victor Lindelof; Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara; John McGinn, Evan Guessand; Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen

