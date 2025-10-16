During the FIFA window, Muhammad Kudus put on a display for Ghana. He can really ball, and we all saw his elite skill set during the October internationals. Kudus is certainly in the “cannot be dropped” from the first team category right now. Picking him up from West Ham United this summer was a very smart signing. Kudus and company will get back at it on Sunday, when they welcome in suddenly surging Aston Villa.

The Villans got this campaign off on the wrong foot, very much, but have come on as of late.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 19, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Full Injury Reports: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa FC

Latest Odds: Tottenham 10/11 Draw 2/1 Aston Villa 11/5

Series History: Tottenham Hotspur victories 78 Aston Villa FC victories 60 Draws 34 They’ll approach this match with a good sense of confidence. As for Spurs, well, they’re feeling fine too as they sit third in the table. Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI vs Aston Villa Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Joao Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Mohamed Kudus; Xavi Simons, Richarlison, Mathys Tel

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories