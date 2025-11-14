The Catalan club certainly have no shortage of injury concerns this international break. When you consider all the key players (Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha, Joan Garcia, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Casado) who have been out, or could be missing out on the next match, it’s simply surprising to see Barca where they are right now



The Blaugranes are only three poins off the pace of the top of the table, where their arch-rivals Real Madrid currently reside. What might happen if/when Barca actually got closer to full fitness? What coud this team be if they were firing on all cylinders?

We may never know the answer to that, but what we can do is assess the current injury and fitness situation, so let’s get this party started.

Lamine Yamal

The next big superstar in football recently underwent groin surgery, and he will be assessed again after missing international duty with Spain this FIFA window.

Pedri

The stellar midfielder could be returning ahead of schedule, according to some reports. Pedri suffered a hamstring injury after getting sent off in the 2-1 El Clasico loss.

Raphinha

Like Pedri, there is a very realistic possibility that he could be back in action for the next clash, against Athletic Club on November 22.

Joan Garcia

Barca’s first choice shot-stopper is nearing a return, after recovering from a meniscus tear.

Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Both players remain out as long-term injury absenttees- Gavi is recovering from a knee arthroscopy while Ter Stegen healing up his lower back injury.

