An international break marks the perfect time to take a look at where a given team stands injury wise. And Aston Villa are really in a good place right now. Unai Emery’s team went into the November international period with no new fitness concerns, just the two standing injury absentees Tyrone Mings (hamstring) and Andres Garcia (the mysterious unspecified/undisclosed injury, for which the information about is more heavily guarded than Area 51). Although this FIFA window has brought a new slight concern in forward Morgan Rogers, who has a knock in his hamstring.

Rogers will need to pass a late fitness test in order to start Thursday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

Morgan Rogers

England manager Thomas Tuchel said the following of Rogers yesterday: “We need to see because Morgan has a bit of a niggle around his hamstrings. Let’s see how good he really feels and how responsible [it would be] to let him start. But the decision is not taken anyway, and it will be taken tomorrow morning.”

We’ll see what happens tonight, if he gets the call for the No. 10 role. Or Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham might go instead. Rogers and Arsenal’s Declan Rice, are the only two players who have started every game for Tuchel’s Three Lions.

Tyrone Mings

Emery said the following on November 1: “He felt his hamstring, I think. Hopefully, it is not too bad for the next matches. Normally, some weeks he will be out with an injury like that. But tomorrow we will test him and know exactly how much he will stay out of the team.”

Yet another injury setback for the very hard luck English international. He won’t be back until December or January, at the earliest.

Andres Garcia

Can’t really speculate on his potential return right now.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

