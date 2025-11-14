It’s the November international break, a great opportunity to take stock of where you currently are. In La Liga, Real Madrid are exactly where they want to be- top of the table. In the UEFA Champions League, they’re currently seventh, which is obviously not where you want to be, but they’re just three points off the pace of top of the table Bayern Munich. And Madrid’s injury situation isn’t too bad, just four concerns- Franco Mastantuono, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger.

So with that all said, let’s get up to speed on the foursome.

Franco Mastantuono

The Argentine teen phenom is dealing with a hernia, or as they call it in Spain a pubalgia, and its been a chronic problem. He’s missed the last two and he’s doubtful for the next one as well.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Back on November 6, Real Madrid confirmed that the French midfielder had a hamstring injury, with reports surfacing at that time claiming Aurélien Tchouaméni would be out for three weeks. Given that timeline, he’ll likelu remain out for the next match, at Elche on Nov. 23, but he could be in line to potentially make the matchday squad at Olympiacos on Nov. 26

Dani Carvajal

El Capitan is recovering from a knee arthroscopy and his return won’t come until early 2026.

Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger suffered a thigh injury during a September training session, and he’s been out ever since. There is some good news now however, as he’s returned to the training pitch. He should be back in action much sooner than was initially expected.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Part 1

Tottenham Part 2 West Ham Liverpool FC FC Barcelona Aston Villa Newcastle United 1 Newcastle United 2 Everton

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post

Related Posts via Categories