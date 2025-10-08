Why have West Ham United had such a miserable start to the season? Well, there are a myriad of reasons, but injuries are certainly not one. We only have two players to cover here, Tomas Soucek and George Earthy, and only one is injured. And the other will be available for the next game.

Yes recently hired manager Nuno Espirito Santo leads a team that currently sits 19th in the table, with just one side below them.

Coincidentally, it is the club where Santo really made his career and peaked as a manager- Wolverhampton Wanderers. Anyway, Santo has a ways to go in order to get this team up the table- that’s the bad news.

The good news? He won’t have selection headaches when play resumes next weekend

Tomas Soucek

The Czech Republic captain has finished serving his suspension, and he’s now eligible to feature again.

George Earthy

On Thursday, we got an update on George Earthy, regarding the hamstring injury that he suffered while playing for the U21s- out about to four to six weeks. So keep an eye on the next international break, in November, as it should be sometime right after that.

Team Injury Update Series: October 2025 International Break

