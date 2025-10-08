Everton FC currently sit 8th in the Premier League table, and that’s pretty good, considering 1.) they did not have the kind of summer that they had hoped for and 2.) the first page of the standings is not a place that we have often seen the Toffees over the past few years. It’s certainly progress! Up next is a visit to Manchester City, which is of course a major challenge, but the side is only missing four players right now: Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite, Merlin Rohl and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton manager David Moyes should get three of those four players back for that match at City.

Michael Keane

The center back suffered an injury of some sort to his ribs, and it was bad enough that he had to be taken off during the 2-1 win at home over Crystal Palace.

He was initially able to keep playing though, after getting treatment, however, so that’s a good sign.

“He got something between his ribs,” Moyes said on Sunday. “I don’t really know the outcome. I’ve not spoken to [the medical department] yet to see what they say.”

We obviously don’t know the severity right now, so the timeline for his return is also unknown.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The man that Keane has been filling in for, Branthwaite has been out with a hamstring injury for some time. Moyes gave an update on him, as well as Rohl (groin/hip/pelvic region injury), on Friday, saying:

“Both the same. No change. Neither of them are fit for the game. But both are making progress, and with a bit of luck, we’ll start to get them on the grass.”

Maybe they’ll be in contention this weekend. We’ll just probably learn more as the match moves closer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The former Chelsea midfielder will be eligible again, having now finished serving his suspension for yellow card accumulation.

