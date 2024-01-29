“I’m not made of wood,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in the post game press conference following his first game after announcing his resignation. Klopp shocked the football world when he announced that he will be stepping down, effective at the end of the season, on Friday.

As you can imagine, he got a ton of emotional support from the fan base, and the Liverpool community at large, during the FA Cup 4th round win over Norwich City yesterday.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, Jan 31, 8:15 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Six Leading Candidates to Replace Jurgen Klopp: go here

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 61% Draw 21% Chelsea 19%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool WWWDD, 1st, 48 pts Chelsea WWWLW, 9th, 31 pts

Liverpool Team News vs Chelsea

Curtis Jones called Klopp “the dad of the whole city,” and that is the best summarization yet. The departure of Klopp now puts the future of several Reds into question, including the club captain Virgil van Dijk.

Asked if he saw himself being part of the club once Klopp leaves, Van Dijk said: “That’s a big question — I don’t know.

“The club will have a big job on their hands. That is well known. To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change.

“So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can’t say much about it.”

Van Dijk, who has 18 months left on his Liverpool contract, said on Saturday that the Klopp news was indeed, very tough to take.

Liverpool will have several injury absentees for this clash with Chelsea, and the list includes two players in the same boat, contractually, as Van Dijk in Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah suffered a hamstring injury at AFCON, while representing the Egyptian national team, which will keep him out for at least another week or two. TAA came on yesterday, for the final third of the match, and found himself playing in the final third on the pitch!

Yes, Alexander-Arnold was deployed as a center forward, in the 5-2 thrashing of the Canaries! Expect him to go back to his normal place in the lineup, right back, in midweek.

Meanwhile Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories