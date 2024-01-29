Chelsea have won four of their last five in the Premier League, and in the process significantly moved up the table. Ahead of the trip to Liverpool, they now find themselves squarely and safely on the first page of the standings, having spent time this season as low as 14th in the standings.

It kind of sounds like those two famously very optimistic sound bites made by manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season, Chelsea is “building something” and “very good things are coming” seem to be kind of true.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, Jan 31, 8:15 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 61% Draw 21% Chelsea 19%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool WWWDD, 1st, 48 pts Chelsea WWWLW, 9th, 31 pts

Getting a result here, at the home of a team that is currently one of the best in the world, would really get the southwest London club feeling good about the direction of the season. So with that in mind, here is the 4-3-3 that we think Pochettino will pick for this epic clash.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool

Djorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer; Armando Broja

