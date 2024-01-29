Chelsea FC Team News at Liverpool: Colwill, Gusto, Nkunku

The Chelsea FC injury list remains long, but it could get a bit shorter come Wednesday, when the Blues travel to Liverpool FC. Malo Gusto (unspecified/undisclosed problem), Levi Colwill (also an unspecified/undisclosed problem) and Christopher Nkunku (hip) could all be in the mix for this clash, a matchup that we’ll see again in the League Cup final last next month.

Gusto has missed the last two matches, but is expected to be available here. Colwill was withdrawn from warm-ups of the FA Cup stalemate with Aston Villa on the weekend, but his issue is thought to only be minor.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, Jan 31, 8:15 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Blues Team News

As for Nkunku, his hip problem has prove to be worse/more serious than the club first thought/led us to believe. However, he’s back in training now, and could make a cameo feature at Anfield. Other than this trio, the Chelsea team fitness situation remains the same.

The following players, who have all been sidelined for an extended period of time, are all set to miss out again here: Lesley Ogochuwku (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Reece James (hamstring) and Trevoh Chalobah (also thigh).

And that covers it all.

