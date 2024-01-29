As league leading Liverpool FC prepare to host Chelsea on Wednesday night, they are getting more and more of their starters back.

The Merseyside club had been missing their first choice regulars at both right back and left back, for the past couple months, but both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson should return to the starting lineup here.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, Jan 31, 8:15 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 61% Draw 21% Chelsea 19%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool WWWDD, 1st, 48 pts Chelsea WWWLW, 9th, 31 pts

Further up the field, Dominik Szoboszlai is back match fit, and ready to return to the middle of the park. In other words, the Reds are getting more hands on deck here, as they prepare for the run-in/attempt at a treble during the Jurgen Klopp farewell tour.

While a quadruple has never been accomplished, the Merseyside club is still alive in all four competitions, and they have the added motivation of playing for Klopp as he winds down his LFC tenure.

Let’s take a look at the lineup the German might put out here in midweek against the Blues.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

