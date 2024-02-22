It is not all bad news for Chelsea FC, on the injury front, as the EFL Cup Final draws near. Their No. 1 goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, is expected to be fit enough to feature versus Liverpool. He’s now fully recovered from the knee injury that has kept him out since of action since December.

And one of the Blues veteran team leaders, central defender Thiago Silva, could be in contention for the cup clash at the national stadium as well.

EFL Cup Final FYIs

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Kick: Sun. Feb. 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool

Broadcast: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK) DAZN (CAN)

Blues Team News

Robert Sanchez is available,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

“It is good news. Yes, it is always good to recover a player and he was playing a lot. To be available again is a good thing for the team.”

Now for the bad news. No one has any idea when Romeo Lavia (thigh) will be fit again. Ditto for Lesley Ogochukwu (thigh) and Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle). Their timelines for return are unknown too. Meanwhile Benoit Badiashile (groin) should be back sometime next month.

Ditto for Spanish left back Marc Cucurella (ankle/foot). Elsewhere Reece James (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (ACL) remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

