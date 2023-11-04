Romeo Lavia has yet to make his Chelsea debut, but he is now hot on the comeback trail. Having been signed from Southampton FC in the summer, for a whopping £58 million, the defensive midfielder quickly suffered an ankle injury at the Cobham training ground.

He’s been out ever since, suffering some set backs along the way. However, he posted imagery of himself working out on Instagram, conveying his convalescence.

?Romeo Lavia is expected to start individual training this month. The player has been recovering well. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/AjBk5CH9GQ — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) November 4, 2023

So what does this mean for the timetable of his recovery and return?

“I cannot tell you [when he will be back] but he is still not running,” said the former Spurs manager. After the international break he will not be back.

So according to that he’ll miss out on the big match next weekend, against one of his former clubs, Manchester City. And when you factor in the international break, to this timeline, maybe he comes back sometime in December?

Chelsea’s first match in the final month of the year comes against Manchester United in what will undoubtedly be the Big Six, Huge Spending Clubs Who Lost the Plot the Cup. Perhaps that is possible?

All in all, Romeo Lavia is a classic example of what the biggest problem/issue is with Chelsea- serious injuries to big money players.

