Chelsea team captain Reece James finally returned from his most recent injury rehabilitation, to make a cameo in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend. Now the English fullback will be hoping to return to the starting XI.

While James is back, the Blues injury list remains very long, as at least six players will be ruled out of the Saturday midday home fixture against Brentford.

Chelsea FC vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 28, 12:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 10th, 12 pts, DWWLD Brentford 18th, 4 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 59% Draw 23% Brentford 18%

Team News for Both Sides

The long-term absentee list now reads as follows: Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevor Chalobah (thigh), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (knee) and Wesley Fofana (knee).

There is better news though with Armando Broja (knee), as the striker could be in contention to feature here.

Switching over to the Bees, Ben Mee (what a perfect name for a Bees player to have!) was fit enough to make the squad last time out, and will now hope to feature this time.

Also, Aaron Hickey is back from his suspension.

And finally, Thomas Frank will be without the services of the following seven players: Rico Henry (knee), Ivan Toney (the much publicized and very lengthy suspension due to his breeching of betting rules),

Kevin Schade (adductor), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) and Keane Lewis-Potter (lower leg).

