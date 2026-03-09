Joao Neves has not featured since the 2-2 draw against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League play-off second-leg. Neves has been battling an ankle injury since then, but he’s expected to be available to face Chelsea at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. In other Paris Saint-Germain injury news, Ousmane Dembele and Senny Mayulu both returned from calf problems to feature off the bench in the 3-1 loss to Monaco (this time it was a Ligue 1, not a UCL clash) on Friday night.

Perhaps they will start, and go the full 90 minutes here? Maybe?

UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Chelsea at Paris Saint-Germain Leg 1 of 2

Kickoff: Wed March 11, 8pm kickoff, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Google Result Probability for 90 Min: Chelsea win 25% Draw 25% Paris Saint-Germain win 50%

Team News for Both Sides

Elsewhere Fabian Ruiz continues to move closer towards a return, working his way back from a knee problem. Shifting gears to Chelsea, Wesley Fofana is a minor doubt here with a thigh problem. He limped out of the 4-1 rout over Aston Villa last week, sparking injury fears, but later posted on social media that he’s fine. He did miss out against Wrexham on the weekend, but that was only precautionary.

Elsewhere Levi Colwill, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined as long-term injury absentees while Mykhailo Mudryk is of course, still suspended.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

