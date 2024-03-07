Despite the fact that Real Madrid will be missing their top gun Jude Bellingham on Sunday, they are still strongly favored to beat Celta Vigo on Sunday. It’s easy to see why, given all the numbers and stats. Madrid, who currently sit top of the table, rank number one in La Liga goal differential at +38. They score 2.1 goals per game, which ranks second the league while Celta de Vigo give up 1.4 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

Celta de Vigo, who currently sit in the final safety slot above the relegation zone, rank 13th in La Liga in goals scored (30) and 15th in goal differential at -9.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Mar 10, 7:30 pm local, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid DWDWD Celta Vigo WDLLW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 66 pts Celta Vigo CF 17th, 24 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 74% Draw 16% Celta Vigo win 10%

Let’s take a look at what lineup, in a 4-3-3 formation, manager Carlo Ancelotti will go with as he looks to prove all the prognosticators and predictors right.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Celta Vigo

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga; Federico Valverde, Joselu, Vini

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

