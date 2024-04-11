Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction, Team News at Mallorca

It’s a very quick turnaround for Real Madrid, who no doubt spent a ton of emotion in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday night. It was an instant classic of a 1st leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals, but now the scene shifts back to La Liga, for a fixture with lower table Mallorca.

Let’s preview this “sandwich game” of sorts.

Real Madrid at Mallorca FYIs

Kick: Sat. April 13, 5:30pm, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga Standing, Form: Mallorca 15th, 31 pts, DWLWD Real Madrid 1st, 72 pts, WWWDW

Result Probability: Mallorca 19% Draw 26% Real Madrid 55%

Real Madrid Team News

Nothing new here, at all. Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain out for the season, with serious knee injuries.

However, Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni is now suspended for the second leg of the UCL round of eight tie, so it is almost certain that he’ll get a start here, as he’ll have rest enforced upon him soon.

We’re predicting that manager Carlo Ancelotti will heavily rotate his squad for this match. One of the highlights could be Eder Militao finally making his first start of the season.

Starting Lineup Prediction

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vaquez, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Federico Garcia; Aurielen Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Brahmin Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

