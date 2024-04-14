John Stones was absent at the weekend for Manchester City, but apparently, it’s only just a knock. The club hopes he’ll return for Wednesday night against Real Madrid. Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake returned to the bench for the 5-1 whooping of Luton Town. Perhaps they will play a larger role into the midweek continental clash.

And obviously, for all the talk about Rodri being so exhausted and fatigued…he was also available enough to be named to the bench.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr 17, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 3-3

Team News: Real Madrid Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Man City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 19% Draw 22% Manchester City 59%

Man City Team News

City manager Pep Guardiola spoke of the situation surrounding Stones: “He has some problems, some niggles. He’s fine! He’s not injured, but he felt uncomfortable.” Otherwise Guardiola has no new injury concerns heading into this one, and it just goes to show you that his rhetoric about his side being in “big, big trouble” due to fatigue and injury was all gamesmanship.

Don’t believe one single bit of all that nonsense.

The Cityzens returned to the top of the Premier League table this weekend, and they’re sitting pretty in the FA Cup and UCL competitions as well.

