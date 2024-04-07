In Real Madrid versus Manchester City, we have a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup that is very worthy of being the title match.

In this corner, you have the club that has won the European Cup/UCL more than any other. And standing in this corner, the defending champions and the overall favorite to win it this year.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 1/2

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 27% Manchester City 39%

Let’s get ready to rumble. Real Madrid come into this heavyweight bout with a fairly fit squad, so manager Carlo Ancelotti is in a great place when it comes to team sheet selection here.

Three players we didn’t pick in our lineup prediction, but definitely stand a very good chance of making the starting lineup are Brahim Diaz, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Rodrygo bagged a brace last time out, so you know he’ll retain his place.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandes, Ferland Mendy; Lucas Vazquez, Aurielen Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo Silva de Goes

