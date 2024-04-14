No club dominates UEFA Champions League quite like Real Madrid, but they could be on the verge of suffering the same fate they did in last season’s competition- getting knocked out by Manchester City. Last year it occurred in the semi-finals, while this time could see it happen a round earlier. There are parallels too. In 2022/23, the first leg was a draw at the Bernabeu (in this case the score was 1-1), then they went to the Etihad and got crushed 4-0.

The draw at home in the first leg has already happened. We’ll see about the second.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr 17, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 3-3

Team News: Real Madrid Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Man City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 19% Draw 22% Manchester City 59%

City have won all four games Champions League games that they have played at the Etihad this season, scoring three goals in each and every one. So in other words, manager Carlo Ancelotti will have his work cut out for him.

Real Madrid Team News

At least he has very few selection issues for this one! However, Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for this match, after picking up a yellow card in the first leg. Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain sidelined for the entire season, with serious knee injuries. Otherwise there are no new injury or availability concerns.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (UCL)

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vaquez, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Federico Garcia; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

