The UCL quarterfinal tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid has all the makings of an instant classic. You have two massively huge clubs, filled with galacticos, with big bucks behind them.

It has been a very even series, between these two clubs as well. Real Madrid has won three of the previous meetings to City’s four. The two sides have stalemated three times.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 1/2

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 27% Manchester City 39%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

City are the slight favorites here, typically backed at 11/8. A draw can be usually be had for 5/2 while Madrid are priced at 17/10. So without any further ado, on to the lineup prediction.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis; Rodri, John Stones; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

