Manchester City have a fresh injury concern, ahead of their titanic clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday night, in Josko Gvardiol. The very high-priced fullback was subbed off at halftime during City’s 4-2 win over Crystal Palace earlier tonight.

However, his departure was apparently just for precautionary reasons, as his issue is supposedly not serious at all.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 1/2

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 27% Manchester City 39%

Man City Team News

“The reason for Josko coming off was because he felt a niggle and we didn’t want to risk any injuries,” City manager Pep Guardiola said to TNT, in regards to Gvardiol.

The last thing City needs right now is another injury in the back line. Nathan Ake is a strong doubt for this match while starting right back Kyle Walker is hoping to be passed fit to feature here. We covered that last time around, in the team news article ahead of today’s match.

Finally, Ederson was healthy enough to make the bench today against Palace.

Will he be ready to reclaim his starting spot on Tuesday?

