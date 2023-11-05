Newcastle Team News at Dortmund: Murphy, Burn, Isak, Targett

There is no relief for Newcastle United, when it comes to A.) having big clubs on the schedule and B.) the team fitness situation. Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn apparently suffered fresh injury problems in the win over Arsenal yesterday.

I guess you could say that victory, controversial enough as it was (at least in the eyes of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta), came with a price.

UCL Group of Death Matchday 4 of 6 FYIs

Newcastle United at Borussia Dortmund

Group F Kickoff: Tues Nov 7, 5:45pm, Signal Iduna Park

Preview Content: Both Sides Starting XI Predictions Newcastle Team News BVB Team News

Group Form, Standing: Newcastle United 3rd, 4 pts, LWD Borussia Dortmund 2nd, 4 pts, WDL

Newcastle United Team News

For Murphy, it seems like his shoulder dislocation issue could be becoming a “chronic” problem. For Burn, he was subbed off at half time after taking a nasty spill.

Preliminary reports indicate that it is a back problem.

Matt Targett (hamstring) is a more recent addition to the walking wounded list while Alexander Isak (groin) looks set to miss out on the chance to face his former team.

Obviously, you also have Sandro Tonali, who is suspended for the very long term, due to his violation of betting rules.

And then finally, the quartet of long-term injury absentees:

Javier Manquillo (groin injury), Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back) and Sven Botman (knee).

