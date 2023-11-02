The Sports Bank

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal 

Football is obviously a very emotional game, and this weekend’s headliner fixture in the Premier League, Arsenal FC at Newcastle United, features two sides that will enter this match at polar opposite ends of the emotional spectrum.

That’s because their results last night in the EFL Cup Round of 16 went about as polar opposite as possible.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 7, 5:30pm GMT, St. James Park

EFL Cup Quarterfinal Draws: go here

Starting XI Predictions:    Arsenal      Newcastle

Team News:    Arsenal    Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form:  Arsenal    WDWWD     Newcastle   DWDWW

PL Standings: Arsenal  2nd,  24 pts     Newcastle   6th, 17 pts

Google Result Probability:  Arsenal  38%  Draw 28%   Newcastle 34%

Newcastle won 3-0 (at Manchester United) while Arsenal almost lost 3-0 (to West Ham United), but did get a goal deep into added time, in order to window dress the final score to 3-1. Now we’ll see how those emotions come into play here.

While Newcastle are riding high right now, their season has not gone as well as Arsenal’s, thus far. So it could be the Gunners who enter this match with more confidence, who knows, as emotions are tricky things.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Elliott Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon

